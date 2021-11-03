(KPTV) - In Your Vote, FOX 12 is tracking the results of the Nov. 2, 2021 special election.

One important race on the ballot in Clark County is the Vancouver mayoral race between incumbent Anne McEnerny-Ogle and Earl Bowerman. As of Wednesday morning, McEnerny-Ogle had 67 percent of the vote, while Bowerman had 32 percent.

In Battle Ground, voters weighed in on a replacement levy for the school district. Fifty-two percent of voters have said yes to the levy, while 48 percent voted no. The replacement levy is not a new tax - it would replace a four-year levy that is set to expire at the end of 2021.

Washington Election Results

In Oregon, voters in Lake Oswego are deciding on bonds for improvements to the curriculum to support facilities, upgrade safety measures, and address overcrowding. So far, it has 54 percent support with 46 percent of voters saying no.

Voters being served by Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue are deciding on a $122 million bond measure. Preliminary results show it passed with 75 percent support. TVF&R would use the money for various things including replacing response vehicles like fire trucks and rebuild the King City Fire Station.

Oregon Election Results

Voters on the coast weighed in on whether to put a five percent tax on all prepared foods in Cannon Beach. Supporters point out that is would bring in nearly $2 million in its first years. So far, over 51 percent are in favor, while 48 percent have voted against it.

A push to redraw Oregon's borders is gaining more traction: Harney County held a vote on a measure that would require county court meetings to discuss moving the Oregon-Idaho border. At last check, 63 percent of voters there voted in favor, while 36 percent disapproved.

If approved, Harney would become the eighth Oregon county to explore the idea of leaving Oregon to become part of Idaho. In Nov. 2020, two counties voted in favor, then in May of this year, five other counties voted in favor.