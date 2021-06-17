Washington Park celebrates 150th anniversary with discovery points

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Washington Park is celebrating its 150th anniversary by educating Oregonians about the history of the park. They’re doing that through discovery points that you will find at seven different locations.
There’s a total of seven discovery points that people can visit to learn more about Washington park. When people open up the QR code on their phone they’ll get a narration of the location and its impact on the Portland area. These sites are available in English and Spanish.
You’ll find discovery points from the Hoyt Arboretum to the park’s visitor center. The park says it wanted to find a way to expand what most people know of the park beyond just the zoo or the Japanese Garden.
“We really want people to start thinking of Washington Park as a community of destinations. So, we really thought it was important to have points throughout the park for people to learn and explore the entire park,” said Heather McCarey the executive director of Explore Washington Park.
They say they encourage people to spend a day visiting all the destinations that have discovery points. The experience is free and you can also take a virtual tour on washingtonpark150.org.
The park’s shuttle will also be taking visitors to the various discovery points and that runs from 9:30-7:00 p.m. If you want to visit Washington Park to see these discovery points, know you don’t need to wear a mask outside, but you do on the shuttle. Also, the park says if you want to visit on the weekend, to ride public transportation or come early, because parking will fill up fast.
