HILLSBORO, Ore. (KPTV) – A Washington pilot had to make an emergency landing at Hillsboro Airport when his engine blew and just stopped. It was all caught on camera.

On Feb. 11, Kevin Mayes was heading from Seattle to Sacramento in his Cessna 205. He was cruising at 9,000 feet when the plane’s engine blew.

“I mean the first thing is this can't be real. It was in an instant. It went from a normal day to uh oh we've got to go somewhere right now,” Mayes said.

He was already in contact with the PDX tower crew and requested to land at Hillsboro that he could see about six miles ahead.

His GoPro was already set up to capture some pretty mountain pictures as he flew so he turned it back on to record his plane, now gliding without an engine.

“It was very eerie, so I actually happen to have a glider rating, so I think that came into play. It was as quiet as it was on that video. It was... you could hear a pin drop,” Mayes said.

His landing was flawless and was glad the whole thing was caught on camera to help put his family at ease. “I'm really glad I captured the video honestly because my mom, my wife, like their natural hesitance. ‘Should you continue flying?’ Then they watched it and I think it gave them a sense of calm,” he said.

Mayes says his plane is still at the Hillsboro Airport. It will be expensive to fix, but he plans to do that and keep flying.