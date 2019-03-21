PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - New volcano monitoring and early warning detections are coming to the Pacific Northwest.
Sen. Maria Cantwell of Washington state and USGS scientists spoke Thursday afternoon about the recently passed National Volcano Early Warning and Monitoring Systems Act.
Washington and Oregon have several high-risk volcanoes, including Mount Saint Helens and Mount Hood. The bill increases tracking their activity by combining all volcano monitoring centers in the U.S. into one national early-warning monitoring system.
Cantwell pushed for the change, saying it will improve public safety in the Northwest.
“We definitely can’t stop volcanoes from erupting, but we can put better tools in place to give the communities and scientists better data and information, and from that, our local communities can develop better communication and response plans,” Cantwell said.
The act also creates the Volcano Watch Office, which will operate 24-7 to monitor all volcano activities in the U.S. using new sensors and GPS trackers.
