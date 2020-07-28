OLYMPIA, WA (KPTV) – Washington state health officials are asking residents to participate in a survey to help them assess and respond to the behavioral, economic, social, and emotional needs of community members due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Community Recovery-Oriented Needs Assessment–the CORONA survey–will help inform immediate and long-term actions that health officials and local health jurisdictions can take to address the impacts, according to the Washington State Department of Health.
The department of health is offering a $100 Amazon gift code to three participants each week of the survey.
The survey is available to take online at www.wacoronasurvey.com or over the phone with interpreters available on request at 855-530-5787. The survey is voluntary and confidential, according to health officials, though participants will be given the option to provide their name, phone number and/or email address.
Additional information about the survey is available from the department of health at 1-800-525-0127.
