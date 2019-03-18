Washington state offers to buy bump stocks before federal ban

OLYMPIA, WA (KPTV) – Gun owners in Washington state have the chance to sell their bump stocks before a federal ban takes effect.
The bump stocks allow semi-automatic rifles to fire almost as quickly as illegal machines guns and have increasing amounts of criticism since they were used in the October 2017 Las Vegas shooing massacre.
Washington state officials Monday encouraged gun owners to turn in their bump stocks. The bump stocks were accepted at drop-off locations all over Washington state in exchange for a $150 voucher.
While some people took advantage of the program, others said it won’t help much.
Washington State Patrol says bump stocks replace the standard stock and grip of a semi-automatic firearm and allows the recoil of discharge to be used to fire the gun in rapid succession.
The new law that bans bump stocks goes into effect March 26.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
