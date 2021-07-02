OLYMPIA, WA (KPTV) – Washington State Parks is banning wood and charcoal fires at all of its parks and on ocean beaches in the Seashore Conservation Area, beginning at 5 p.m. Friday.
The department said with extreme hot and dry conditions affecting the entire state, the campfire ban is necessary to help prevent accidental wildfires.
All state parks and ocean beaches are under a level three burn ban or higher. Level three prohibits the use of wood fires and charcoal briquettes. Fireworks are prohibited at all state parks. Check local ordinances for firework restrictions on ocean beaches.
Gas/propane self-contained camping stoves and portable gas/propane firepits are permitted in designated camping and picnic sites.
The state parks burn ban aligns with the order issued by Commissioner of Public Lands, Hilary Franz, pertaining to all forest lands within the Department of Natural Resources fire protection.
The ban is in effect until further notice.
