OLYMPIA, Wash. (KPTV) – A trooper detective with the Washington State Patrol died in the line of duty from COVID-19, WSP announced.
WSP said detective Eric Gunderson died on Sunday after a battle with COVID-19. He was 38 years old.
Gunderson worked as the technology liaison in the Criminal Investigation Division in District 1. He was an early adopter and enthusiast of aerial technology and unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs). He traveled around the country representing WSP’s work with this technology. He contracted COVID-19 on one of these trips.
Gunderson also was a member of the WSP SWAT team.
WSP Chief John Batiste released the following statement: “Eric Gunderson was a respected trooper and public servant. His is the first line of duty death since we commemorated our first century of service to this state just a few weeks ago. How I had hoped our second century of service would be more forgiving. But serving the public, as we do, has inherent dangers and this pandemic has been a foe to our agency and indeed our state and nation.”
Gunderson began working for WSP in Oct. 2005 and was commissioned in April 2008.
