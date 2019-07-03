CLARK COUNTY, WA (KPTV) - A top concern for law enforcement during the 4th of July weekend is drunk driving and officers are cracking down on drunk-drivers in Clark County this holiday.
For the first time they're using a new tactic called "No Refusal Patrols."
This is something that has been used in other parts of Washington state and has been successful
Washington State Patrol is teaming up with law enforcement agencies throughout Clark County to try it here.
"We're not going to accept no for an answer this year,” Trooper Will Finn said.
If a driver in Clark County is arrested under suspicion of drunk driving and they refuse to take a breath test they will have their blood drawn to show impairment levels, whether or not they consent to it.
Officers will still have to have a judge sign off on a search warrant to get that blood drawn but judges will be on call in case they're needed to help expedite the process.
WSP said sometimes drunk drivers refuse to take a breath test because they want to avoid criminal charges or try to reduce the charges they may be facing
And in those cases, officers can choose whether to apply for a warrant for a blood draw.
But this special enforcement means there's no choice about it
If a breath test is refused, a blood draw will be happening.
"This is just another tool in our tool box with helping get impaired drivers prosecuted properly and gathering another piece of evidence that we can use in our investigation," Trooper Will Finn said.
Troopers said the whole idea here is to make sure prosecutors have the evidence they need to move forward with criminal cases against drunk drivers.
This special enforcement starts Thursday and runs through July 7.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.