KALAMA, Wash. (KPTV) - On May 14, 1991, Helen Doe was riding in the passenger seat of a tractor trailer.

Washington State Patrol said a crash between that tractor trailer and another semitruck ended in flames, killing the driver and Helen Doe on I-5 South near Kalama. Over 30 years later, she still hasn't been identified.

"The driver was identified because the trucking company knew who he was but, because she was an unauthorized passenger, which simply means the company didn't have a record of her or didn't give her permission to be in the car, nobody knew who she was," Detective Sergeant with WSP, Stacy Moate, said.

According to a map provided by WSP, they believe the route the truck took started on May 7, 1991 in Villa Ridge, Missouri and made its way through several states including Colorado and Idaho. They said this is according to fuel records.

In 2014, WSP had her remains exhumed to do DNA testing. That's when Forensic Artist Natalie Murry was contacted by Lost and Missing in Indian Country to do the first sketch of Helen Doe.

"I wish I had been more accurate on the first one," Murry said. "Since 2014, there's been so many different updates to doing reconstruction drawings specific to each feature that I thought would be really worth it to go ahead and do a new drawing. As you can see, it's a lot different from the old one."

Washington State Patrol said Helen Doe was Native American. She was between 5'1" and 5'4" with brown hair, high cheek bones and a dark complexion. They said she was last seen wearing Levi's, a gray t-shirt, a black vest and feather earrings.

Both WSP and Murry hope this new sketch will give Doe her real name back.

"It's important to me to try to make those connections and let them know it wasn't her choice to not come back home," Moate said.

"There has to be somebody out there that misses her that wonders where she went that has no idea where she is. Whether it's a sister or a niece, or daughter or even a granddaughter by now who knows," Murry said. "Somebody needs to know where she is. My friend Dr. Taylor at the ME's office always said 'nobody is not loved by somebody'."

If you recognize Helen Doe, you're asked to contact Moate at Stacy.Moate@wsp.wa.gov or 425-401-7745.