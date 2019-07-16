NEAR KELSO, WA (KPTV) - Washington State Patrol responded to a shooting on I-5 Tuesday morning.
Troopers said the shooting took place around 10 a.m. on the exit ramp from southbound Interstate 5 to Kelso Avenue.
The suspected shooter was driving a dark gray 2017/18 Dodge 2500 or 3500 pickup with matching canopy.
The car also had black aftermarket wheels, according to authorities. The car had been reported driving aggressively while traveling southbound on Interstate 5 from the Lewis County area leading up to the shooting.
WSP detectives are seeking witnesses with information that will assist in identifying the vehicle or its driver. If you have information, please contact Detective Jen Ortiz (360) 449-7948 or Jennifer.Ortiz@wsp.wa.gov.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.