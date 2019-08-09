OLYMPIA, WA (KPTV) - Ford Motor Company is facing a class-action lawsuit from six Washington State Patrol troopers who blame the company for carbon monoxide poisoning.
The suit claims their Ford Explorer patrol vehicles have a defect that allows exhaust fumes get into the passenger compartment. The Explorers mentioned in the suit are model years 2011 to 2018. The lawsuit also claims Ford tried to fix the problem by replacing the exhaust system, but it would just warp and fail again.
The troopers say the carbon monoxide poisoning caused physical harm. It’s unclear how much the lawsuit is seeking in damages.
Ford in a statement to FOX 12 said safety is one of their top priorities. The statement in full reads:
"We typically don't comment on pending litigation. Safety is one of our top priorities. Ford has investigated and determined that carbon monoxide concerns in Police Interceptor Utilities are related to unsealed holes from the installation of police equipment by third parties after the vehicle was purchased or caused by extreme damage. All of our testing to date has not shown cracked manifolds contributing to the carbon monoxide levels in Police Interceptor Utilities".
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.