Washington State Police: Driver fires gun in road rage incident

CAMAS, Wash. (KPTV) – Washington State Police say a driver shot at another driver in a road rage incident on SR 14 on Wednesday.
At 3:10 p.m., troopers say two vehicles were going east on SR 14 when one of the drivers fired a shot into the rear window of the second vehicle. The victim called 911 and continued to head to work in Camas.
The shot was fired just before the SR 14 exit to Lieser Road. The victim told troopers the person who fired the gun was a man with a goatee who had on a hat.
The victim also said the man was driving a large SUV like a Chevrolet Tahoe.
No one was injured.