Washington state Senate considers bill to limit high-capacity gun magazines

VANCOUVER, WA (KPTV) – The Washington state Senate is considering a bill that would ban what it calls high-capacity magazines for guns.
People packed the senate room on Olympia on Monday to speak in favor of the bill, which would ban magazines that hold more than 10 rounds of ammunition.
Overall, reaction to the bill is divided. Some people in favor of the bill would like restrictions to be less than 10 rounds. Other people who don’t like the bill hold it won’t do anything to end gun violence.
“I am definitely on the left of a lot of things, I’m pro-Medicare for all … on these different issues, but on guns, I feel we have a second amendment right,” Wyatt Raley said.
But others, even gun advocates, say they agree that gun magazines should be limited. Stephen Smith supports limiting gun magazines.
“I grew up with guns,” Smith said. “I hunted, I used to live for hunting.”
Smith says even though he spent his whole life hunting and around guns, he doesn’t think there is a reason for a gun to hold more than 10 bullets.
He says most people use guns for hunting, home security, or to enjoy at the shooting range.
“In any of those cases, I just don’t see any reason to have more than a ten-shot clip,” Smith said. “Even outside the home, an assault weapon… I mean, they’re just made to kill many, many people.”
Other people feel that limiting the number of bullets in a magazine will do nothing to stop gun violence.
“Limiting it, I think is not going to do a whole lot, I don’t think,” Raley said. “I can respect people who have that opinion, but I tend to be pro-gun and I think we should address different problems.”
Raley says lawmakers should instead be focused on the bigger picture and why gun violence seems to happen.
“I think this is addressing a symptom and not a principal cause of a lot of problems in our society,” Raley said.
Lawmakers in Washington will also consider several other gun-related bills, including one to ban so-called assault weapons and another that would create a centralized background check system.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
