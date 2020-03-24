CHEHALIS, WA (KPTV) – A driver hit and killed a Washington state trooper placing spike strips on Interstate 5 in Chehalis on Tuesday.
Justin R. Schaffer, 28, was a seven-year veteran with Washington State Patrol. He was hit while placing spike strips on I-5 in an attempt to stop a motorist fleeing from law enforcement, WSP says.
Schaffer was transported to by aid to Centralia Providence Hospital after the crash but did not survive his injuries, WSP says.
Schaffer is survived by his wife, his mother and father, and his K9 partner, Frankie. Schaffer’s father, Glenn, serves as the chief of police in Chehalis.
Schaffer is the 30th state trooper to die in the line of duty.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions on public gatherings, WSP says it will work with Schaffer’s family to consider how to best move forward. It will then make that information available to the public.
"Our hearts go out to this grieving family," WSP said.
