(KPTV) - On Monday, all of Washington will enter "Phase 3" of Governor Jay Inslee’s pandemic recovery plan.
Restaurants, gyms, retailers and other businesses will be able to increase their capacity limit from 25 percent to 50 percent, or 400 people, whichever is lower.
Another big change: in-person spectators will be allowed at events and sporting games for the first time in a year. Smaller venues will be capped at 50 percent capacity and larger venues will be able to welcome 25 percent of capacity.
Sunday evening, Vancouver’s Stack 571 Burger & Whiskey Bar had nearly reached its maximum 25 percent capacity.
“We’ve just seen a market uptick in our business,” said Chef Peter Strickland. “With just the amount of people out here on the waterfront and there’s just been a lot more interest in the businesses around us, and it’s been great.”
At Naydenov Gymnastics, owner Kevin Jenkins hopes to spring back to at least breaking even after spending much of 2020 completely closed; he’s been able to weather the storm through loans and grants.
“The government has really stepped up to help us so I’m feeling very good,” Jenkins said.
Starting Monday, the gymnastics center will be able to take on more students per class.
“With the limitations we have like 95 percent of our classes full just because we’re very restrictive on class sizes,” Jenkins said. "With Phase 3, earlier today I was able to expand some of those classes and I’ve got a lot of happy customers because they’ve been on waiting lists.”
Worship services will also increase capacity size to 50 percent.
Social gatherings are permitted with up to 10 people from outside the household.
