VANCOUVER, WA (KPTV) - The Johnson and Johnson COVID-19 vaccine now has the green light for emergency use from the FDA and the CDC.
The Acting Assistant Secretary for Prevention and Community Health at the Washington State Department of Health, Michelle Roberts, says Washingtonians could be getting this shot in their arms as soon as the end of this week.
"The good news is that Washington's allocation for the first week of this vaccine is over 60,000 doses," Roberts said.
She wants everyone to know that all three vaccines are effective and recommends people get whichever one is available when it's their turn.
"Supply is still really limited, so it's not to the point yet where people can choose," she said.
Roberts said having a third vaccine is a game-changer in the fight against the coronavirus.
"Each week, we have almost double the amount of vaccines being requested than we currently have with the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines," she said. "So to have over 60,000 of a third option coming into our state this week, it's really going to help us reach people a lot more quickly."
Roberts says the additional vaccines will make it easier for people to book those long-sought-after appointments.
"It has definitely been hard to get an appointment, but the good news is supply is increasing, which is the number one reason why it's been hard," she said.
The number of doses in Washington is increasing, which she said is also good news.
"So even just a couple weeks ago, our state allocation was only 200,000 doses a week, and the next we're over 290,000 doses with just the Pfizer and Moderna and then another 60,000 of the Johnson and Johnson vaccine."
For all the latest information, visit govstatus.egov.com/OR-OHA-COVID-19.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.