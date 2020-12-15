VANCOUVER, WA (KPTV) - Tuesday was another big day for Washington as the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine was given to a nurse in Seattle.
The frontline nurse, Amy Fry, got the shot Tuesday morning at the UW Medical Center, just a day after the university received 3,900 hundred doses of the Pfizer vaccine.
In Vancouver, the Pfizer vaccine was shipped to PeaceHealth Southwest as part of the state’s plan to distribute the vaccine to a couple of dozen counties across Washington.
The hospital confirmed nearly 4,000 doses arrived Tuesday morning, and the shots will be issued to frontline healthcare workers Wednesday morning.
PeaceHealth said in a statement, “Because the vaccine supply is limited, PeaceHealth is prioritizing the first doses of vaccines for healthcare workers providing hands-on care to confirmed COVID-19 positive patients, as well as other higher-risk groups of caregivers providing face-to-face patient care.”
The health group also owns St. John hospital in Longview, and some frontline caregivers there will also be vaccinated on Thursday.
It’s still unclear if other hospitals or medical facilities will receive a portion of the initial vaccines given to PeaceHealth.
A hospital spokesman told Fox 12 that the possibility is “still being discussed right now,” and no plans have been set beyond vaccinating PeaceHealth employees.
PeaceHealth will be live streaming its first vaccine on social media Wednesday at 9 a.m.
