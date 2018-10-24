Washington voters get to weigh in on ballot measure that seeks to toughen gun laws

(KPTV) - Washington voters will soon get to weigh in on an initiative that seeks to toughen gun laws.
Initiative 1639 calls for stricter background checks for people buying semi-automatic rifles, as well as increasing the age limit from 18 to 21 years old for anyone who wants to buy them.
It’s an expansive, 30-page ballot measure that supporter Stephen Paolini said could mean the difference between life or death.
“So initiative 1639 is by far the most comprehensive gun violence measure, prevention reform, ever put forward in the state of Washington,” Paolini said. “The main thing it would do is raise the age to purchase a semi-automatic assault rifle from 18 to 21, which is what’s already required for all purchases of handguns in the state of Washington.”
Paolini said in most school shootings, semi-automatic rifles are used like AR-15s.
“Our defining principal is that it should be at least as hard to purchase a semi-automatic assault rifle, as it already is to purchase a handgun in the state of Washington,” Paolini said.
But if you ask opponent John Scranton about the initiative, it takes away personal and constitutional rights.
“It attacks your rights to defend yourself, your family, and your state,” Scranton said. “In that, it attacks those 1st and 2nd amendments.”
“They’re making it under the guise of safe schools and safe streets,” Scranton continued.
For one, he said by the age of 18 you’re considered an adult and can already do important things.
“Drive a car by themselves, vote,” Scranton said. “Secondly, a person 18 and up can join the military on their own. “
Initiative 1639 also calls for stricter background checks.
Someone must also show they had firearm training before making a purchase. Once they do make a purchase, there is then a wait period before they can officially have it.
If initiative 1639 passes, it would require gun owners to store them safely as well or face possible steep consequences.
For example, if someone who shouldn’t have it like a child or felon gets a hold of it and hurts someone, the gun owner could face felony charges.
“If you read in there, it says if it’s determined that it wasn’t properly secured you’re on the hook for up to $10,000 dollars for each offense committed with that firearm that was stolen illegally out of your premises or out of your vehicle,” Scarnton said.
Paolini however, said if you’re a responsible gun owner, you should already have them safely stored.
“This isn’t about trying to criminalize anybody,” Paolini said. “It’s not about trying to take people’s guns away, it’s just about trying to establish a standard of responsible ownership and common sense.” :
If you want to read through all 30 pages of the initiative, click here.
Voting is Nov. 6.
