VANCOUVER, WA (KPTV) – We’re just one day from Election Day, and Washington is facing a hot issue that will affect all drivers.
If you drive, then you’ve had to deal with renewing your car tabs, which comes with a number of fees and taxes. Just how much you pay depends on where you live and what you drive.
But with this initiative from conservative activist Tim Eyman, which city you live in wouldn’t matter and renewing your tabs would only cost $30.
On Tuesday, voters will decide just how much it costs to get your car on the road each year in Washington state.
Initiative 976 would make the cost of renewing your tabs each year just $30, cutting taxes that fund road maintenance and other transportation projects.
“I think that we really need to support transportation,” said voter Susan Sanders.
Many voters in Vancouver came to drop off ballots Monday night, with just one day left. Each casting a vote to decide how this will all turn out.
“I believe in supporting the transportation needs that we have and we have a lot here,” Sanders said.
Some say that they are worried that if this measure passes, it will mean declining roads in Washington.
“I’ve noticed it over the past several years in our community, definitely,” said voter John Shoemaker.
If I-976 passes, state officials say it will result in a loss of hundreds of millions of dollars each year.
“It would be disastrous,” Sanders said.
Some voters say that’s not something cities and the state of Washington can afford to lose.
“If we’re going to drive cars, and I’m in one, we have to support transportation,” Sanders said. “It isn’t just about money and my pocketbook. We have to think about the greater good sometimes.”
But others say the taxes and fees have gotten out of hand.
“To register my last car, it went from $30 to $103, so it’s just a little bit… I’m tired of having my pocket picked,” said voter John Buchanan.
Cities have said that if this resolution passes, they would have to cut important road maintenance projects, but haven’t said specifically which ones.
Supporters of the initiative say the state could use money from its reserves to pay for the funding cut.
“We all have to learn how to live within our budget, and they need to do the same thing,” Buchanan said.
If this measure passes, Washington car tab fees will be capped at $30, and only voter-approved taxes could be added to that.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.