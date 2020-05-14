PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - A Washington woman diagnosed with COIVD-19 has been discharged after receiving life support treatment at Oregon Health & Science University.
Maria Nevarez, 48, of Mattawa, Washington, underwent about two months of treatment at the hospital. She was discharged from the hospital on Thursday.
Hospital staff say she spent a month on advanced life-support equipment that infused her blood with oxygen when her lungs were unable to perform their normal tasks. The complex equipment, called Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation, or ECMO, uses pumps and tubes to remove blood from a patient, inject it with oxygen, and return the oxygenated blood to circulate in the body, according to OHSU.
Nevarez was too unstable to travel to OHSU from a hospital near her home in Washington state.
“So an OHSU team came to her, started the ECMO treatment there on March 16, and then transported her to Portland,” according to a hospital news release.
Nevarez left the hospital on Thursday amid cheers from hospital staff.
With help from a translator, she communicated that hardest part of her experience with coronavirus was being away from her family.
The first person in Oregon to test positive for COVID-19 was discharged from Kaiser Permanente Northwest earlier this month. In addition to being the first confirmed case in Oregon, Hector Calderon was the second patient in the nation determined to have contracted the virus through community spread, according to hospital staff.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.