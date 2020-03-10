(KPTV) – Tuesday is Washington’s presidential primary, in which the state’s voters will make their choices for who they think should be in the White House.
According to the Washington Secretary of State’s office, there are more than 4.5 million active, registered voters in the state as of March 2. If a person wants to vote day-of and is not already registered, they must register in person on Tuesday at their county’s voting center.
Washington is a mail-in only state for voting, and this year, state officials are asking voters to seal their ballots in less typical fashion. Amid the COVID-19 outbreak, the Secretary of State and Department of Health are asking voters to use "alternative methods" to licking to seal ballot return envelopes, suggesting a wet sponge or cloth instead.
Ballots for Tuesday’s primary were mailed out to voters by Feb. 21 for an 18-day return window. If a voter has not mailed their ballot, they must drop it off at a ballot box no later that 8 p.m.
A full list of ballot box locations can be found here.
The online voter guide for Washington’s primary can be found here.
Washington is one of the six states holding primaries Tuesday. The other five are Idaho, Michigan, Mississippi, Missouri and North Dakota.
In the last presidential primary in Washington, 34.78 percent of voters turned in ballots, according to the Secretary of State’s office.
Washington? Don't you really mean Sea-Tacopia..the one long mega city on either side of I-5, that extends from basically Everett to Olympia? Just like in Oregon, it's essentially one, densely populated part of the state that makes the decisions for everyone else. In fact, why don't we just call the west coast what it's become; one giant State of California from Tijuana to Vancouver, BC. Oregon and Washington used to be their own, independent states, but not any more, not since the mass migration / liberal infestation of those wanting to escape the absurdity of California, only to see the same thing happen to Oregon and Washington.
