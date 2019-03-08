WASHOUGAL, WA (KPTV) – The mayor in Washougal held a parade Friday in honor of the Washougal High School girls’ basketball team bringing home their first-ever championship title.
The varsity basketball team stepped off the school bus with the WIAA 2A trophy Friday afternoon. Dozens of people and the cheerleading squad were at the parade to congratulate the team.
“We were really surprised to see how many people were here, really exciting and really great for the town and the community,” Britney Knotts, head woman’s basketball coach, said.
"It was amazing, ending your senior season and high school career overall in state championships is the best way to go out, its what we've been working for for four years," Beyonce Bea, a Washougal High School senior, said.
Meanwhile, the Prairie High School Falcons won the 3A title last Saturday in Tacoma.
