WASHOUGAL, WA (KPTV) - A Washougal man accused of stabbing and killing his wife made his first appearance in court Wednesday morning.
Robert Burdick, 56, is facing a charge of first-degree murder.
He will remain behind bars after a judge deemed him a threat to public safety and held him on $2 million bail.
Shortly after 2 a.m. Tuesday, police responded to an apartment in the 600 block of West Lookout Ridge Drive.
Police said Robert called 9-1-1 himself, telling a dispatcher that he had his wife, Linda Burdick, 49, hostage with butcher knives. He reportedly told dispatch, "I want you guys to come here and shoot me."
According to court documents, Linda's mother also called 9-1-1 after Linda called her saying Robert had her hostage in a bedroom with knives.
When officers arrived, they saw Linda in a third-story apartment window yelling for help. Police said Robert came up behind her, holding a large knife, and pulled her away from the window.
At that point, police said both appeared to be uninjured.
However, by the time officers broke down a door and made their way inside the apartment, police said Robert was found covered in blood and with a stab wound. Linda was found unconscious in a bedroom with multiple stab wounds to the arm, chest and neck.
Linda was rushed to the hospital where she went into surgery, but later died.
In court Wednesday, prosecutors said Robert stabbed his wife while police were on the scene.
Court documents state that Robert unsolicitedly asked a detective if he was being arrested for attempted murder.
Some of Linda's family was in court Wednesday morning. They were too emotional to give any public statement, but one family member told FOX 12 that "she was beautiful."
Robert is scheduled to be back in court for an arraignment on June 26.
