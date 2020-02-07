WASHOUGAL, WA (KPTV) - A Washougal man was sentenced to 25 years in prison for murdering his wife.
Robert Burdick, 56, pleaded guilty Friday to the charge of first-degree murder, domestic violence.
Burdick was arrested in June 2019. Investigators said he called 911 and admitted he was holding his wife hostage with butcher knives.
Burdick told dispatchers, “I want you guys to come here and shoot me,” according to investigators.
Court documents state the victim’s mother also called 911.
When officers arrived, they saw 49-year-old Linda Burdick in a third-story apartment window yelling for help. Police said Robert Burdick pulled her away while holding a large knife.
Police said they both appeared to be uninjured at that moment.
Officers broke down the door and found Robert Burdick covered in blood and Linda Burdick unconscious with multiple stab wounds.
She was rushed to the hospital, but later died.
