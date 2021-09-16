Washougal mayoral candidate arrested, facing domestic violence charge

WASHOUGAL, Wash. (KPTV) – Camas police say a Washougal mayoral candidate is now facing a charge related to domestic violence.
On Wednesday, police were sent to a home after a report of an assault. When they arrived, they learned the suspect, Derik Ford, had already left the scene.
The responding Washougal officers recognized Ford as a mayoral candidate and requested assistance from the Camas Police Department to eliminate any conflict of interest.
Camas officers interviewed Michelle Ford, Derik’s wife, and she reported a physical altercation took place and she had been assaulted by her husband. Officers noticed red marks and scratches on Michelle that backed up her report. She declined medical treatment at the time of the report.
Officers were able to locate the suspect at a different location and interviewed him. He told officers there had been a “heated” argument but denied any physical confrontation had taken place.
Officers noted marks on Derik that indicated otherwise. After he was arrested, Ford told officers that his wife had struck him but did not want her to get into any trouble.
Based on the wife’s statements, apparent injuries, and Ford’s inconsistent statements, officers determined there was probable cause to make an arrest. He was arrested and booked into the Clark County jail for one count of assault IV- domestic violence.
