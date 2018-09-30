WASHOUGAL, WA (KPTV) - Washougal Police are looking for a suspect that hit an elderly man Sunday night and kept going.
The man was not in a crosswalk near Washougal River Road and E Street when he was struck around 8:20 p.m.
Witnesses describe the car as a small red hatchback and say a second car pursued the suspect after the collision but couldn't keep up.
Pictures from the scene show a walker still in the street and the intersection closed for investigation.
The man suffered life-threatening injuries and was taken to PeaceHealth Southwest Medical Center. His current condition is not known.
Anyone with information is asked to call Washougal Police.
Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
