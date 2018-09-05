WASHOUGAL, WA (KPTV) - Washougal School District and the Washougal Association of Educators reached a tentative agreement on a new contract for teachers, counselors and other education professionals in the district on Wednesday.
The district said schools are expected to open on Friday pending a WAE ratification vote on Thursday.
"We are so pleased to have reached an agreement with our teacher association,” Washougal School District Superintendent Dr. Mary Templeton said. “Our hearts and minds are now set to the future and growing together as a community.”
The new contract addresses teacher salaries, class size, combination classrooms, and Special Education caseloads.
District officials said final contract language and changes will be shared after the ratification vote by association members.
