Watch: Coast Guard rescued kayakers stranded in the ocean near Pacific City

PACIFIC CITY, OR (KPTV) – Three people were rescued from the ocean after one their kayaks capsized near Pacific City on Saturday afternoon.
Two men and a teenager from Salem had been kayak fishing off Cape Kiwanda when a wave overturned the kayak, sending one of the men, Nicholas Flud, 41, and the 16-year-old into the water.
The other man, 39-year-old Brandon Aho, was able to make it back to shore.
Flud was unable to make it back into his kayak and was holding on to the teen's kayak thus needing to call for assistance.
Because the two were wearing life jackets, the U.S. Coast Guard was able to quickly pull them out of the water. They were taken to Pacific City Airport where the teen was treated for environmental exposure and then released.
They were given a ride back to Cape Kiwanda where two local dory men had recovered their kayaks and brought them back to shore.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
