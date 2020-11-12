Watch out for owls: Signs posted about swooping owls at Beaverton park

BEAVERTON, OR (KPTV) - Owls are on the move at a park in Beaverton.
The Natural Resources Department posted signs at Tualatin Hills Nature Park warning people about swooping owls.
Visitors are urged to use caution due to reports of owls coming down on trail users.
One woman told us an owl dove toward her while she was listening to an audiobook.
“I was mostly confused for a second, then he came back for a second pass, at which point I actually saw him try to smack me again, and then flapped away, and sat in the tree and looked at me like, “Hi, you’re in my place,’” said Joanna Wilson.
The Tualatin Hills Natural Resources Department is monitoring the situation.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
