Watch out for standing or high water on Portland roadways following heavy overnight rainfall

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - First responders have a warning for commuters Friday morning. With the heavy overnight rainfall, many may encounter standing or high water on their morning commute.
At Northeast 33rd and Northeast Broadway, quite a bit of standing water could be seen at the intersection. Drivers may come across water in the roadway and not know if it's just a puddle or deeper and possible dangerous.
You may encounter standing high water on your commute today. First responders are asking you to slow down and leave more space between you and other cars. @MultCoSO @OregonDOT #Fox12Oregon pic.twitter.com/qos2Rgh3tp— Debra Gil (@DebraGil) October 22, 2021
First responders rushed to the aid of a driver whose car became centered on the median at the onramp to Interstate 84 at Northeast Grand. An Oregon Department of Transportation crew tried to push the water beneath the concrete barrier to ease the flooding. The area is now clear of water, but the car is still there.
There are other spots around the metro area that are notorious for flooding quickly and causing problems for drivers.
The Multnomah County Sheriff's Office tweeted out that with the heavy rain, ponding is happening on roads and highways across the county. They ask that people drive for the conditions - take it slower than normal and leave extra space between you and the car in front of you.
With this heavy rain, ponding is occurring on roads and highways across the county. Remember to drive to the conditions! Take it slow and leave additional space between you and the car in front of you. pic.twitter.com/D9zZJ4hH79— Multnomah Co. Sheriff’s Office (@MultCoSO) October 22, 2021
Meteorologist Jeff Forgeron says there will be a break from the rain early Friday morning, but more rain is coming and it could be quite heavy at times. Drivers will want to heed the warnings throughout the day.
