Interested in the weather?
The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office Emergency Management Division and the National Weather Service in Portland are offering a weather spotter training in Newport on Nov. 15.
The National Weather Service Spotter Program is a network of volunteers training in identifying irregular weather events.
Volunteers call in to report abnormal weather conditions where they live.
The training will cover cloud identification, gauging rainfall, measuring hailstones, types of severe weather and wind, rating snowfall, NWS Weather terminology and criteria for calling in a report.
Those interested in receiving the training and becoming volunteer weather spotters – or those who are already weather spotters and want refresher training – are welcome to attend. The training is free, no registration is required and it’s open to the public.
The training is 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. Nov. 15 in the community room at Oregon Coast Community College, 400 S.E. College Way, Newport.
