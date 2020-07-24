MULTNOMAH COUNTY, OR (KPTV) – As warm weather approaches in the Portland metro area, the U.S. Forest Service is expecting big crowds at the Columbia River Gorge, and they’re asking people to come prepared.
The agency says the warning this weekend is specific to the weather and is not COVID-19-related. It says people should still socially-distance and wear masks, but workers are more worried that people may not come prepared for the high heat.
The agency says if you’re going to the Gorge, pack plenty of water. The agency is asking people to plan ahead for where they are going. It recommends letting other people know where you are going to be and at what you expect to return.
Many popular hiking spots, including Multnomah Falls, are still closed due to COVID-19, so the forest service is encouraging people to evaluate their physical fitness levels before leaving for a hike.
‘Get a good sense of what you’re able to do, right?” Stan Hinatsu, recreation staff officer for U.S. Forest Service on the Columbia River Gorge, said. “Don’t maybe take on a really arduous hike, especially during these hot weather conditions.”
The forest service also suggests looking at how much shade there will be on certain hikes to protect you from the heat, as some areas are more exposed than others.
If you do come across an area that is crowded and you can’t safely social distance from people not in your group, the forest services asks that you find another spot.
