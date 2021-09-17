HILLSBORO, Ore. (KPTV) – Residents in a Northeast Hillsboro neighborhood after a water leak repair caused water pressure loss to their pipelines on Friday.
The city of Hillsboro announced the water boil notice after the emergency repairs on Northeast Harewood Street.
The Hillsboro Water Department customers in the following areas of the Jackson neighborhood should boil all tap water used for drinking, food preparation, tooth brushing and ice for at least one minute:
- South of NE Harewood Place
- West of NE Jackson School Road
- East of NW Glencoe Road
Anyone who may have lost water or reduced pressure near or around this area should boil their water.
"While the potential health risk is relatively small, we are taking every precaution to protect public health," said Hillsboro Water Department Director Niki Iverson.
The city is currently working to repair the water leak and test it to make sure it's safe to drink. Customers can visit Hillsboro-Oregon.gov/WaterAlert to determine if their home is in the Boil Water Notice area. The Boil Water Notice, fact sheets and contact information are provided on this same website. For more information, affected customers should contact Hillsboro Water's Customer Service at 503-615-6702.
