HILLSBORO, Ore. (KPTV) – The city of Hillsboro lifted a water boil notice for residents in a Northeast Hillsboro neighborhood on Saturday.
The order was issued after a water leak repair the emergency repairs on Northeast Harewood Street caused water pressure loss to their pipelines on Friday.
The Hillsboro Water Department had asked customers in the following areas of the Jackson neighborhood to boil all tap water used for drinking, food preparation, tooth brushing and ice for at least one minute:
- South of NE Harewood Place
- West of NE Jackson School Road
- East of NW Glencoe Road
"While the potential health risk is relatively small, we are taking every precaution to protect public health," said Hillsboro Water Department Director Niki Iverson.
The Boil Water Notice, fact sheets and contact information are provided on this same website. For more information, affected customers should contact Hillsboro Water's Customer Service at 503-615-6702.
(1) comment
[scared] I live off Jackson School Road, I wasn't notified by Hillsboro City Utilities to boil water. They didn't even consider the homes East of Jackson School Road that we might be affected. I know now that is why I have been having gut problems.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.