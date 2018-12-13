Water bureau asks for help finding water fountain in SE Portland

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - The Portland Water Bureau says someone in southeast Portland stole a water fountain off the sidewalk.
Bureau security believe the single-bowl Benson Bubbler at Southeast 65th Avenue and Southeast Foster Road was stolen sometime between Dec. 6 after 8 p.m. and before 6:30 a.m. on Dec. 7.
The bureau says they noticed the fountain was missing after a local resident called to ask why it had been removed. Security members are working with nearby businesses to viewer security footage that may have captured the culprit on camera.
According to staff, the fountain was hit by a car earlier this year and was returned to service in June.
The fountain stands about three-feet tall and weighs approximately 50 to 60 pounds.
The bureau asks community members to keep an eye out for the fountain; if seen, call 503-823-6084.
Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.