VANCOUVER, WA (KPTV) – Water damage displaced more than 50 people after a two-alarm fire homeless shelter in Vancouver Tuesday night, according to the Vancouver Fire Department.
Crews responded to the Share House in the 1100 block of West 13th Street just before 11 p.m. and called for additional resources after people outside the building said there were more people inside.
Firefighters battled the blaze in a bedroom on the building’s third floor, where they say sprinklers helped to isolate the flames. Crews removed a burning mattress from the bedroom and extinguished remaining burning materials, bringing the fire under control in about 15 minutes, according to the fire department.
Water damage to the building from the sprinklers displaced 59 people, according to fire officials. The Vancouver Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating the cause of the fire. No injuries were reported.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
