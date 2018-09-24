SALEM, OR (KPTV) - The future of the iconic cherry trees on the Capitol grounds in Salem are in a bit of limbo. The parking structure below the park the trees are planted in has sprung a few leaks in recent years.
Several feet below the trees sits a parking garage used by Capitol staff and visitors. That garage is managed by Oregon Department of Administrative Services (DAS).
“We’ve had to go in and repair those kind of intermittently,” DAS Spokeswoman Liz Craig said.
The garage was built in 1991. When it was built a waterproof membrane was put on top of it. Craig says the life expectancy of that membrane is up and they are starting to see issues with water leaking through.
“Since it has reached its useful life we have had those issues, we decided that we should take a look at what’s going on and decide if there is something we need to do and what it should be,” Craig said.
The state has hired the firm HHPR for just under $200,000 to come in and look at the structure to see what is causing the leaks, be it the membrane or tree roots, and make recommendations on how to fix any issues.
“We can’t speculate about whether or not it is a tree issue or not, it could be a number of things, we are waiting to see what the report tells us and what the recommendations are so, so far there are no plans to remove these trees,” Craig said.
The team will also test and evaluate the structural integrity to see if it meets seismic standards.
The study is expected to take several months with the final report due in early 2019.
