OREGON CITY, OR (KPTV) - A water main broke in Oregon City Saturday morning.
South Fork Water Board, the water provider for Oregon City, said a 30 inch waterline has broken along Anchor Way.
The water main break happened around 9:30 a.m.
Anchor Way from 18th Street to Redland Road has been closed for crews to access the site.
Both Oregon City and South Fork Water Board are assessing the pipe damage and working to repair the break.
Officials said to consider reducing your water usage such as turning off irrigation until the waterline is repaired.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
