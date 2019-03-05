PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Two apartment complexes in southwest Portland are without water Tuesday morning following a water main break.
The Portland Water Bureau said the break was first noticed late Sunday night into Monday after the water control center observed an unusual water draw.
The break was found in the 4500 block of Southwest Barbur.
The water bureau said three connections are affected, and two of them are apartment complexes.
Water has been shut off to begin repairs, and crews are working to find the right temporary lines to get water back to the apartment complexes by mid-morning. Permanent repair work will begin after that.
Because of a slope and a drainage area at the bottom, the water bureau said crews are working with geotechnical experts on how to make the repairs so they don't cause any further damage.
Crews are also working to determine what caused the break.
The water bureau said that a crew leader did reference a landslide near the scene, but at this time, they don't know if the landslide is connected to the break.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
