VANCOUVER, WA (KPTV) – A water main break in Vancouver closed both directions of Northwest 99th Street Monday evening in front of Columbia River High School, according to the Clark County Sheriff’s Office.
The road was closed to all traffic at Northwest 9th Avenue, Northwest 8th Avenue, and Northwest 4th Avenue.
Drivers were asked to use alternate routes while Clark PUD and Department of Public Works crews responded.
It’s not clear when the road is expected to reopen.
