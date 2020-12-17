PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - A roadway in southeast Portland will be closed for most of Thursday due to a water main break.
The Portland Water Bureau says the break occurred on Southeast Market Street in a cast iron four-inch pipe that is from 1953.
Twenty-four residential water services may be affected by the break, according to the bureau.
Some people may experience discolored water and should run the water for two or three minutes. The bureau says if the water does not clear, turn it off, wait 30 minutes and then try again.
Southeast Market will be closed in both directions between Southeast 122nd and Southeast 127th avenues while crews make repairs.
The bureau expects the closure to reopen before the Thursday evening commute.
