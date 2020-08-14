Water safety important heading into scorching hot weekend

MULTNOMAH COUNTY, OR (KPTV) – We’re heading into a scorching hot weekend and as temperatures rise, more people head to the river sometimes without considering the fast currents and cold water.
Multnomah County tweeted Friday about the importance of keeping a close eye on your kids, and for young children who don’t know how to swim to always stay within “touch distance.”
It’s also important to wear life jackets and check the water yourself first because fast currents and underwater debris may not be obvious.
Here are a few more safety tips from Multnomah County for when you’re on a lake or river:
- Avoid alcohol
- Be aware of cold shock, which can weaken even the strongest swimmers
- Only allow children to enter with permission, and if they have adequate swimming skills
- Never swim alone, and don’t allow children to enter the water alone
Metro also released a visual guide for making sure a life jacket fits just right.
Whether you’re with your family in your backyard pool or in open water, it’s important to assign a water watcher. This is a responsible person who will pay constant attention without their cell phone in hand, just like a lifeguard.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.