CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - Many Oregonians and Washingtonians in our area plan to head out to our areas rivers, lakes, watering holes and beaches for this 4th of July weekend. Clackamas Fire Battalion Chief, Brandon Paxton, said they expect a lot of people to be out celebrating.
“We know that hot weather is coming and we know that folks are going to be heading to the water ways and celebrating the fourth of July there, Paxton said. There are a few things he wants people to keep in mind.
“Always swim with a partner or a buddy right someone who is going to be able to keep an eye on you and make sure you are where you’re supposed to be,” he said. As always, he said, make sure you are wearing a life jacket.
“If you’re not a comfortable swimmer and sometimes even if you are, they’re a great life saving tool. Make sure it’s fitted properly and that you’re wearing it in and around the water,” he said. Paxton also said to limit your alcohol if you’re out in the water and sun.
“Alcohol use and water they just don’t mix and so it sort of lowers your inhibitions and your actions tend to be a bit slower and if you’re in the water and you come into contact or get into some trouble, it doesn’t make for a positive outcome,” he said. Finally, he said to be aware of your surroundings especially the cold water temperatures.
“It certainly is a shock if you were to jump into cold water and it’s 95 outside and you’re jumping into the water, that’s much colder,” he said. “Often times we see people who jump in that water and as a result they take a big gasp of air in and while they’re under water obviously they’re sucking in a bunch of water and so that’s sort of where the problems tend to start.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.