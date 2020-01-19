HOOD RIVER, OR (KPTV) – The Hood River County Sheriff’s Office says a water outage in the city of Hood River has been restored.
The sheriff’s office reported Sunday evening that that Hood River had been experiencing a water outage.
About an hour later, the sheriff’s office tweeted that water service was restored.
There's no word on what caused the outage.
Residents who are still having issues can contact Hood River Public Works at 541-386-2383.
