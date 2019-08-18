RAINIER, OR (KPTV) – Water service in the city of Rainier has been restored after it was shut off for six hours on Sunday due to a water main break.
City officials said that a contractor accidentally hit the water main while working on the A Street Rail Project at around 10:30 a.m.
According to a Facebook page for the project, crews had to shut the water off at the reservoir, and all valves had been closed in the affected area.
Victor Krivonogoff, the owner of the Rainier Budget Inn Motel, recorded video of the water spewing out of the pipe, as well as brown water in one of motel tubs.
Krivonogoff said that "it was a spectacle a lot of people in town stood around everybody with their phone going everybody's got their own memories."
He later told FOX 12 that the motel's showers were affected and guests wouldn't be able to use them. He planned to work all Monday to fix the showers.
By Sunday afternoon, officials said the city's water service had been restored.
However, people in Rainier are being advised to boil all drinking water until 10 a.m. Tuesday.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.