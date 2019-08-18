RAINIER, OR (KPTV) – Water service in the city of Rainier has been restored after it was shut off on Sunday due to a water main break.
City officials say a contractor hit the water main while working on the A Street Rail Project Sunday morning.
According to a Facebook page for the project, crews had to shut the water off at the reservoir, and all valves had been closed in the affected area.
By Sunday afternoon, officials said water service had been restored.
They are advising people that all drinking water should be boiled for the next 48 hours.
