WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - What happens when families everywhere are staying home and all using the same bathroom? Backups!
Clean Water Services, a water resources management utility in Washington County, has always responded to plugged-up pump stations, but the problem has gotten worse since the COVID-19 pandemic.
“So many people are working from home, and so I think that has increased the amount of wipes that are being utilized on a daily basis throughout the home,” said Jorge Fregoso, a pump station maintenance supervisor with Clean Water Services.
Carelessness can lead to not only dangers within your home, but also for your community.
“Certainly, with the lack of toilet paper available in stores right now, we’re seeing an influx of all sorts of odd things getting flushed down the toilet, which leads to clogged pumps and overflows and is a public health concern from our standpoint,” said Jared Kinnear, a recycled water program manager with Clean Water Services.
Two months ago, Kinnear experienced a problem of his own.
“We came home from skiing, and there was three inches of water in the basement. Basically rain coming out of the ceiling,” he told FOX 12.
Kinnear says his two young daughters flushed paper towels down the toilet before they left for a long day of skiing, and when they returned, they discovered the toilet had overflowed.
Kinnear’s family is still living in an Airbnb, and estimates it has set them back about $80,000.
“It’s been a displacement of life that’s really been unfortunate,” he said.
Utility officials say when a pump gets clogged or breaks, crews are working long hours and then utilizing more personal protective equipment.
And with the shortage of PPE across the country right now, that’s just not something they want to be doing.
The Portland Bureau of Environmental Services previously reminded people to only flush the “3Ps – toilet paper, pee and poo.”
