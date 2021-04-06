PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - The Waterfront Blues Festival and Pride NW, along with other popular summer events, will be held at a new socially-distanced outdoor performance venue in south Portland.
From May through September of this year, live performances will be held at The Lot at Zidell Yards, located at 3030 South Moody Avenue. Fuller Events, an event coordination company in Portland, announced the launch of the new venue Tuesday.
"We believe that our city’s musicians, artists, cultural institutions, and creatives not only make up the rich and colorful fabric of Portland, but are also essential components to the economic health of our city," said Christina Fuller, Co-Owner and Partner, Fuller Events, "The Lot will provide opportunities to put our artists and our event production and hospitality professionals back to work, and give our audience the opportunity to celebrate and reconnect."
The Lot will "feature a full stage, a large format LED screen, a site-specific sound system, and an on-site food and beverage program - all for guests to enjoy with their quaran-team from the comfort of their socially-distanced seating pod," according to Fuller Events.
Events at The Lot are already filling up the summer calendar, including:
- The Waterfront Blues Festival: The 2021 Waterfront Blues Fest “Upriver” comes to The Lot with your favorite blues performers over July 4th weekend. July 2-5, 2021
- The Hollywood Theatre: Hollywood Theatre and The Lot at Zidell Yards present a series of film and music. May-June, 2021
- Pride NW: Celebrate Portland Pride at The Lot, with Pride Northwest and QDoc Film Festival, featuring live entertainment. June 2021
- Summer Music Festival: Presented by The Lot, highlighting local and regional musicians and celebrating the diverse music community of Portland. August 2021
More events will be announced via The Lot's newsletter and on social media.
Fuller Events said the following safety measures will be in place at The Lot: socially-distanced seating pods, wide thoroughfares with clearly marked traffic lanes, limited seating capacity, touchless ticket scanning, mask-wearing guidelines for all attendees, staff and performers, stringent cleaning and sanitizing protocols and ample restrooms with attendants and cleaning procedures.
For more information about The Lot at Zidell Yards, visit www.thelotatzidellyards.com.
