Waterfront Blues Fest releases 'Upriver' 2021 lineup

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - A popular Portland festival is back this summer, and organizers released the 2021 lineup on Friday.

Music lovers and fans will be back together again July 2-5 for the Waterfront Blues Festival "Upriver." Instead of taking place at Waterfront Park, this year the festival will be located at The Lot at Zidell Yards, a new socially-distanced outdoor performance venue in south Portland.

While some things about the festival have changed, organizers say "the high caliber of blues artists" has not.

"It’s really important to us to host some version of our festival this year, to help carry us all — fans, crew, artists — forward until we can hopefully reopen at full strength back at Waterfront Park in 2022," said Peter Dammann, Artistic Director, Waterfront Blues Festival. "This is especially true for our performers. For many of them, this will be the first paid gig since the pandemic began. To see artists back on a big stage, by the river, doing what they love playing for music fans — even socially-distanced — will be reason to celebrate."

Waterfront Blues Festival Upriver 2021 Lineup:

July 2: Samantha Fish • Little Village Foundation: Sonny Green, Tia Carroll & The Greaseland All-Stars • Northwest Women in Rhythm & Blues • Karen Lovely & Ben Rice • River City Riot! Brass Band

July 3: Marc Broussard • Curley Taylor & Zydeco Trouble • Bayou Boyz / Soul Cookin’ Throwdown • Too Loose Cajun Zydeco Band • Northwest Bone Gang

July 4: MarchFourth • Johnny Rawls • Outer Orbit featuring Sarah Clark with special guests LaRhonda Steele & Arietta Ward • Kevin Selfe • Norman Sylvester • Bloco Alegria

July 5: Ghost-Note • Jubu Smith • Tony Coleman’s Tribute to the Three Kings • Hillstomp • BrassRoots Movement

Organizers say each day of the Waterfront Blues Fest will include two separately ticketed shows - an Afternoon Show from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. and an Evening Show from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. Each show on the same day will have the same lineup.

There are no multi-day passes or individual tickets available this year. Organizers say all tickets will be sold as two, four, and six person seating pods, which will be clearly marked and socially-distanced. Each pod will come with chairs and a side table.

Seating pod sales for the general public will open on June 1 at 10 a.m. Organizers says presale tickets are on sale today for 2020 Waterfront Blues Fest pass holders, who will be contacted directly by Ticket Tomato to reserve their seating pods.

This year, the festival will follow state and county health guidelines that are in place at the time. More information about the festival's safety protocols can be found at www.waterfrontbluesfest.com.